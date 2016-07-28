Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Pakistan Geometric Batik Floor. Turkish Geometric Pattern Print. Colored Watercolor Rustic Motif. Colored Floral Tile. Ethnic Flower Boho. Spanish Quatrefoil Design. Vintage Ethnic Geo Batik.
Edit
Colored Geo Pattern. Colored Boho Abstract. Tribal Print. Rainbow Geo Abstract. Multicolor Dyed Batik. Boho Brush. Dyed Bohemian Tie Dye. Traditional Splash. Colored Abstract Batik. Geo Grunge.
Melting colorful symmetrical pattern for textile, ceramic tiles, wallpapers and design
African Motif Pattern. Tie Dye Ornament. Ikat Japanese Motif. Abstract Ikat Design. Blue Texture. African Motif Textile Print.
Boho Fabric. Tie Dye Rapport. Ikat Japanese Motif. Indigo Texture. Abstract Ikat Print. Ethnic Tribal Boho Fabric Pattern.
Indian Native American Pattern. Abstract Kaleidoscope Motif. Tie Dye Illustration. Ikat Indonesian Print. Denim Texture. Indian Traditional Americal Pattern.
Boho Watercolor Pattern. Sea Texture. Abstract Ikat Design. Tie Dye Ornament. Ikat Asian Motif. Hand Drawn Boho Watercolor Pattern.
Watercolor Geometric Background. Abstract Ikat Print. Pastel Blue and Violet Seamless Texture. Seamless Tie Dye Ornament. Ikat Persian Motif. Ethnic Watercolor Geometric BG.

See more

1624856683

See more

1624856683

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141654181

Item ID: 2141654181

Pakistan Geometric Batik Floor. Turkish Geometric Pattern Print. Colored Watercolor Rustic Motif. Colored Floral Tile. Ethnic Flower Boho. Spanish Quatrefoil Design. Vintage Ethnic Geo Batik.

Formats

  • 5000 × 2000 pixels • 16.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 400 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 200 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Q3kiaPictures

Q3kiaPictures