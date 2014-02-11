Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Paisley watercolor floral pattern tile: flowers, flores, tulips, leaves. Oriental indian traditional hand painted water color whimsical seamless print, ceramic design. Abstract india batik background
floral pattern on light yellow color background
Seamless pattern with herbs light green background. Vector illustration for your design
Seamless pattern with olives
Seamless pattern delicate bouquet of peonies with buds H . Beautiful pattern for decoration and design. Vintage. Retro.Graceful peonies. Toned wallpaper, tapestries.
vintage background, jpg
Aster flower yellow on gray with scribble.Seamless pattern.
Seamless pattern with olives

See more

179162759

See more

179162759

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138057491

Item ID: 2138057491

Paisley watercolor floral pattern tile: flowers, flores, tulips, leaves. Oriental indian traditional hand painted water color whimsical seamless print, ceramic design. Abstract india batik background

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3873 × 3522 pixels • 12.9 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 909 pixels • 3.3 × 3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 455 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SoulQuess

SoulQuess