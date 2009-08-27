Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
A pair of shiny silver steel metallic cog or gear wheels illustration with dynamic perspective. Can be used as an icon or illustration in its own right.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

54979147

Stock Illustration ID: 54979147

A pair of shiny silver steel metallic cog or gear wheels illustration with dynamic perspective. Can be used as an icon or illustration in its own right.

Illustration Formats

  • 4724 × 4134 pixels • 15.7 × 13.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 875 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 438 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Christos Georghiou

Christos Georghiou