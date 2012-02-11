Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Pages of wide ruled notebook paper on solid gray background - drop shadow & highlight, isolatated on white, Illustration NOT a photo.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

8489176

Stock Illustration ID: 8489176

Pages of wide ruled notebook paper on solid gray background - drop shadow & highlight, isolatated on white, Illustration NOT a photo.

Illustration Formats

  • 3496 × 4552 pixels • 11.7 × 15.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 768 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 384 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

M

Michael D Brown

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.