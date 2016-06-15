Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
overlapping colorful watercolor abstract background Digital watercolor design. For Wallpaper Web Decoration Beauty Fashion Template Art Season Christmas
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3996 × 2587 pixels • 13.3 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 647 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 324 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG