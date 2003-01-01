Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Original checkered background. Grid background with different cells. Abstract striped and checkered pattern. Illustration for scrapbooking, printing, websites, mobile screensavers. Bitmap image
Formats
4050 × 4050 pixels • 13.5 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG