Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Orange Illustration. Pale Giraffe Fur. Dalmatian Illustrations. Orange Japanese Cow. Giraffe Wallpaper. Spot Skin. Scribble Picture. Orange Cow Sketch Hand Draw.
Formats
4000 × 2000 pixels • 13.3 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG