Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 74686942
Orange bowl glass or ceramic sink with chrome faucet and plumbing fixtures, sitting on a granite table or slab, isolated against a white background
Illustration Formats
4454 × 5574 pixels • 14.8 × 18.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
799 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG