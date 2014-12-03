Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Orange and blue life guard tower on a sandy beach. Hot summer sun shines over a deep blue ocean and a bright yellow sand. Two seagulls are flying above.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

36158104

Stock Illustration ID: 36158104

Orange and blue life guard tower on a sandy beach. Hot summer sun shines over a deep blue ocean and a bright yellow sand. Two seagulls are flying above.

Illustration Formats

  • 5441 × 4455 pixels • 18.1 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 819 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 410 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Y

yula

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.