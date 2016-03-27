Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Opening in metallic fence isolated on white background . Challenge. uncertainty. breakthrough concept. metaphor. Chain-link, wire netting, wire-mesh, cyclone hurricane fence
Formats
6654 × 5198 pixels • 22.2 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 781 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 391 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG