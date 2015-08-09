Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Olive brown green striped background with blur, gradient and grunge texture. Striped texture. Space for creative ideas and graphic design. Vintage background from colored lines. Watercolor texture.
Formats
4720 × 2020 pixels • 15.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 428 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 214 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG