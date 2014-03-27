Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Old user interface. A set of flat UI and UX elements: dialog box, tab, button, modal window. Collection of OS messages, notifications, widgets. Trendy cover in vaporwave 80s-90s style.
Formats
13177 × 4167 pixels • 43.9 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 316 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 158 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG