Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Old TV screen error. Digital pixel noise abstract design. Photo glitch. The TV signal is not working. Technical problems grunge wallpaper. Data decomposition. Monitoring a technical problem.
Abstract design with elements of art and texture
Abstract pattern. Abstract futuristic geometric fractal image. Horizontal backgrund.
Abstract design with elements of art
geometric multicolored abstract pattern
geometric multicolored abstract pattern
geometric multicolored abstract pattern
geometric multicolored abstract pattern

See more

1033834747

See more

1033834747

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125406495

Item ID: 2125406495

Old TV screen error. Digital pixel noise abstract design. Photo glitch. The TV signal is not working. Technical problems grunge wallpaper. Data decomposition. Monitoring a technical problem.

Formats

  • 3500 × 2333 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

OLaLa Merkel

OLaLa Merkel