Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2090902075
Old impressionism blue beige brush art shape background illustration with vintage or antique distressed texture, vintage sepia color. Dark background in ground tones, sepia rusty brown
I
By Iva1
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedancientarchitecturebackdropbackgroundblackbluebrownbrushbrush strokecrackdarkdesigndirtyfloorgraygrungegrungyheavyimpressionismnaturalnatureoldpaintpatternretrorockroughruggedscratchsheetstainedsteelstonestructuresurfacetemplatetexturetexturedtracerytrashtrunkunevenurbanvintagewallwallpaperwater
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist