Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 2133952103
Old brown grey paper parchment background design with distressed stains and ink spatter and historic shabby design, retro old marble speckled grainy speckled blank background
Illustration Formats
7000 × 5000 pixels • 23.3 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 714 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.