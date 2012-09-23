Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Oil painting: roses in a white vase. Paint texture. The flowers are painted in an impressionistic manner. Bright pastel colours, soft light.
Delicate bouquet of roses, blue hydrangeas, freesias and eucalyptus against brick wall
Tender bunch of hygrangea, roses, freesia flowers and eucalyptus leaves against brick wall.
a composition of fresh flowers
The flowers on the wall for party
flowers in a watering-can
flowers in a watering-can
flowers in a watering-can

See more

1161340900

See more

1161340900

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129054540

Item ID: 2129054540

Oil painting: roses in a white vase. Paint texture. The flowers are painted in an impressionistic manner. Bright pastel colours, soft light.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2355 × 3192 pixels • 7.9 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 738 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 369 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Fantastyczna Pasja

Fantastyczna Pasja