Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A nurse or doctor in surgical or hospital scrubs and mask pointing in a your country needs or wants you gesture. With the message to stay at home
A doctor pointing at viewer in wants or needs you gesture. Wearing PPE protective mask with message your country needs you to stay home and self isolate. Medical concept in retro war propaganda style.
A nurse or doctor in surgical or hospital scrubs and mask pointing in a your country needs or wants you gesture. With the message to wash your hands
A woman doctor in PPE mask pointing in a your country needs or wants you gesture. With the message to stay at home
A doctor in PPE mask pointing in a your country needs or wants you gesture. With the message to wash your hands
A nurse or doctor in surgical or hospital scrubs pointing in a your country needs or wants you gesture. With the message to wash your hands. This is a raster version of a vector illustration
Sign Doctor hand pointed you.Your country needs you stop coronavirus keep calm with wear a face mask and keep your social distancing lettering. Isolation at home to prevent virus epidemic.illustration
Coronavirus, Stay home stay safe. Flat vector design

See more

1678816942

See more

1678816942

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138257291

Item ID: 2138257291

A nurse or doctor in surgical or hospital scrubs and mask pointing in a your country needs or wants you gesture. With the message to stay at home

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6330 × 6090 pixels • 21.1 × 20.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 962 pixels • 3.3 × 3.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 481 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Christos Georghiou

Christos Georghiou