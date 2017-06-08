Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Illustration ID: 41313760
The numbers 2010 in 2D, structured to represent a face with spectacles, and a hint of both a question and exclamation mark. Black lettering on red background.
Illustration Formats
3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.