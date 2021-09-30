Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088536668
A New Year illustration, happy new year 2022
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
20212022abstractbackgroundbannercalendarcalligraphycardcelebratecelebrationcolorfulconfetticreativedecemberdecorationdesignelementeventfestivegiftgoldengreengreetinggreetingshandhappyholidayillustrationinvitationmerrymodernnewnumberoutlinepartypastelpastel backgroundposterredresolutionretroseasonsurprisesymboltemplatetexttypographywhitewinteryear
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist