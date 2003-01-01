Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Navy Tie Dye, Seamless Geometric Watercolor Spatters. African Hand Drawn Watercolor Splatters. Seamless Ink Scandinavian Vintage Tie Dye Illustration. Seamless Bright Picture.
Formats
3024 × 1512 pixels • 10.1 × 5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG