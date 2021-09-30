Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2092506298
Natural space dyed marl stripe woven border. Tonal winter line strip bordure in yarn effect. Horizontal heathered melange seamless edge trim.
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
60sautumnbackgroundbannerborderbordurebrowndarkdyedyededgeeffectendless bandfabricfallheaderheatherheatheredhorizontaljerseyknitwearlinelinearlinenmarlmarledmasculinemelangemottlednaturalretroribbonseamlessspace dyedstripstripestripedtextiletexturethreadtonaltri blendtrimvariegatedvintageweavewinterwovenyarnyearn
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist