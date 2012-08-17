Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
National Black Business Month in August-Greeting card-poster-banner concept-BLACK BUSINESS MONTH-web banner, poster, greeting card, and text August National Black Business Month
Formats
4508 × 4508 pixels • 15 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG