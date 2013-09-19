Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 35292436
In my portfolio there is collection of pictures of heart. You only enter IN a SEARCH the Photographer Name: PAVEL IGNATOV and keyword: HEART
Illustration Formats
4126 × 5500 pixels • 13.8 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.