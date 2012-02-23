Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Mustard Dirty Art Wallpaper. Foil Black Retro Tie Dye Texture. Paint Splash On Cloth. Vaporwave Dark Background. Black Gold Psychedelic Pattern. Acid Dark Background.
Formats
4160 × 1040 pixels • 13.9 × 3.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 250 pixels • 3.3 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 125 pixels • 1.7 × 0.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG