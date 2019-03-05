Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Municipal buildings. Government houses city library hospital bank supermarket campus urban buildings nowaday flat construction isolated on white
Edit
Municipal buildings. Government houses city library hospital bank supermarket campus urban buildings nowaday vector flat construction isolated on white
Urban municipal houses. Different buildings in city infrastructure office police and fire station bank supermarkets hospital campus nowaday vector modern houses
Set of city building vector flat design icons. School, bank, government offices, shop, contemporary office center and city hall building isolated on white background. Cartoon illustration
Landmark Buildings of Old Jakarta
Buildings in the old town. European architecture. Set of beautiful houses. Vector illustration in flat style.
12 Building Vector Icons in Flat Design Style for presentation, booklet, website etc. Real state illustrations set.
Simple Set Buildings Vector Color Icons. Color with Editable stroke

See more

1787576189

See more

1787576189

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143295547

Item ID: 2143295547

Municipal buildings. Government houses city library hospital bank supermarket campus urban buildings nowaday flat construction isolated on white

Formats

  • 6065 × 4501 pixels • 20.2 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 742 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 371 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ONYXprj

ONYXprj