Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Municipal buildings. Government houses city library hospital bank supermarket campus urban buildings nowaday flat construction isolated on white
Formats
6065 × 4501 pixels • 20.2 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 742 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 371 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG