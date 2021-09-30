Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2081037205
Multicolor realistic knitted seamless pattern. Watercolor hand paint knit texture background with facial loops. Hand knitting. Watercolour winter cozy warm print for wrapping paper, wallpaper, textile
o
By olgers
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractautumnbackgroundbraidchristmasclothesclothingcozycraftdesignfabricfallfashionfiberhandmadeheatillustrationjerseyjumperknitknitwearloopsmaterialmohairmulticolorneedleworknordicpatternpinkpurplerepeatscandinavianscarfseamlesssoftstitchsweatertextiletexturethreadunicornwallpaperwarmwatercolorwatercolourwinterwintertimewoolwovenyarn
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist