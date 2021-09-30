Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2098496527
multi colored decorated hand drawn rendered traced embraided ornamental all over base background repeat pattern geometrical texture border ethnic tribal creative design
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractafricanartaztecbackgroundbatikbohemiancrossdecorationdesignembroideredembroideryethnicethnic designfabricfashionflowerfolkgeogeometricgeometric designgeometric patterngraphichandmadeillustrationindianmotifoldornamentpatternprintredretroseamlessstyletextiletexturetraditionaltribalukrainianvintagewallpaper
Similar images
More from this artist