Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2097166552
Multi Color Bohemian Pattern. Seamless Boho Wave. Water Color Geometric Batik. Tribal Geometric Brush. Abstract Stripe Geo Brush. Water Colour Bohemian Textile. Seamless Watercolour Carpet Pattern
K
By Kuzminichna
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africanargylebackgroundbatikblackbluebohemiancarpetcartooncollectioncolorcolourcooldamaskdesigndrawndyeethnicfashionfolkgeogeometricgrungehandikatindigenousinklinemexicomultimulticolororganicpaintpatchworkpatternprettyprintseamlessstripstripestroketextiletexturetietraditionaltribewaterwatercolourwovenzigzag
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist