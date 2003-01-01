Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Motley Tie Dye Seamless Pattern. Pastel Batik Design Malaysia. Ornage New Shibori Design. Ceramic Background. Spotted Cotton Texture. Sunny Summer Cloth Texture.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134790249

Item ID: 2134790249

Motley Tie Dye Seamless Pattern. Pastel Batik Design Malaysia. Ornage New Shibori Design. Ceramic Background. Spotted Cotton Texture. Sunny Summer Cloth Texture.

Formats

  • 2236 × 2236 pixels • 7.5 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ZamBala

ZamBala