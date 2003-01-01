Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Motley Tie Dye Seamless Pattern. Pastel Batik Design Malaysia. Ornage New Shibori Design. Ceramic Background. Spotted Cotton Texture. Sunny Summer Cloth Texture.
Formats
2236 × 2236 pixels • 7.5 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG