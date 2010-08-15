Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MONTREAL QUEBEC CANADA AUGUST 15 2010: Man in slip in front the gay flag during the gay pride week sign illustration pop-art background icon with color spots
Formats
5947 × 4000 pixels • 19.8 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 673 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 337 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG