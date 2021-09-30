Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2085733957
Monastery of Saint Anthony . Red Sea . Egypt .
h
By hemro
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africaanthony of egyptanthony the greatarchitectureattractionbeliefbuildingchristianchristianitychristianity in egyptchurchcopticcrossdeserteastereastern dessertegyptegyptianegyptian churchegyptian monasteryfamousfather of all monksheritagehermit monasteryhistorichistoryholyillustrationillustration light colorslamb of godlandmarkmiddle eastmonasterymonastery of saint anthonymonasticismoldold churchorthodoxpassionpilgrimageprayreligionreligioussaintsaint anthonytourismtouristtowertraditionaltravel
Similar images
More from this artist