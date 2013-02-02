Images

Molecule of patulin toxin, 3D illustration. A mycotoxin produced by mold fungi Aspergillus, Penicillium and Byssochlamys, found in rotting apples and other foods
Salicylic acid is a lipophilic monohydroxybenzoic acid, a type of phenolic acid. It has the formula C7H6O3. This colorless crystalline acid is widely used in organic synthesis. 3d illustration
Captan is a general use pesticide that belongs to the phthalimide class of fungicides. 3d illustration
Digitally generated blue DNA strand with chemical structures
Alizarin or 1,2-dihydroxyanthraquinone or Turkey Red is an organic compound with formula C14H8O4. 3d illustration
Mellitic anhydride, the anhydride of mellitic acid, is an organic compound with the formula C12O9
Piperine, and its isomer chavicine, is the alkaloid responsible for the pungency of black pepper. It has also been used in some forms of traditional medicine and as an insecticide. 3d illustration
3d illustration of molecule model. Science or medical background with molecules and atoms.



