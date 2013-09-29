Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Modern wooden office interior with reception desk. Waiting area and lobby concept. 3D Rendering
brown interior of a living room
light interior of a living room
Interior living room. 3d illustration
Interior living room. 3d illustration
Scandinavian bright simple living room with wooden floor
Interior of the living room. 3D illustration
white interior design of modern home. Scandinavian interior. 3D illustration

See more

443100082

See more

443100082

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131638403

Item ID: 2131638403

Modern wooden office interior with reception desk. Waiting area and lobby concept. 3D Rendering

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Who is Danny

Who is Danny