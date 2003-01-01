Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Modern scandinavian white walk in closet with wardrobe. Clothes on a hanger, storage shelf in pastel beige background. 3d rendering, concept for shopping store and bedroom, studio, life style
Formats
5000 × 3333 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG