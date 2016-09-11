Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Modern scandinavian green walk in closet with wardrobe. Clothes on a hanger, storage shelf in pastel green background. 3d rendering, concept for shopping store and bedroom, studio, life style
Formats
4704 × 3213 pixels • 15.7 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 683 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 342 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG