Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Modern multicolor purple blue abstract gradient soft pink orange hue geometric triangular dynamic energy motion luxury decorative background web template banner advertising presentation design
Edit
the abstract colors and blurred background texture
Light Purple vector low poly cover. Shining polygonal illustration, which consist of triangles. The polygonal design can be used for your web site.
Light Pink, Blue vector abstract mosaic backdrop. Triangular geometric sample with gradient. That new template can be used for your brand book.
Color abstract template for card or banner. Abstract background
Dark Blue, Yellow vector triangle mosaic background. Colorful illustration in abstract style with triangles. Completely new template for your banner.
banner background template with modern shape free vector art

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138787241

Item ID: 2138787241

Modern multicolor purple blue abstract gradient soft pink orange hue geometric triangular dynamic energy motion luxury decorative background web template banner advertising presentation design

Formats

  • 3264 × 2448 pixels • 10.9 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Gurutop5

Gurutop5