Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Modern living room interior with empty mock up banner on wall, tv and stereo set, furniture and panoramic city view with daylight. 3D Rendering
3d abstract minimal geometric. Fashion show stage podium with tropical palm leaves shadows and Monstera plant. Empty scene for product show and mock up. Summer time background
White marble and dark green loft bathroom with a sink, a round mirror and a tub near a loft window. A close up 3d rendering
Close up of a bathroom with black walls, a poster and a white bath tub. Concept of relaxation. 3d rendering. Mock up.
Interior of modern bathroom with gray and white tile walls, concrete floor, double sink standing on black wooden countertop and round mirror. 3d rendering
Interior of stylish bathroom with white tiled and green walls, concrete floor, comfortable double sink with round mirrors, bathtub and pink shelves with towels. Windows with blurry view. 3d rendering
Contemporary bathroom with blank poster on brown wall and self care products. Style and hygiene concept. Mock up. 3d rendering

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131638559

Item ID: 2131638559

Modern living room interior with empty mock up banner on wall, tv and stereo set, furniture and panoramic city view with daylight. 3D Rendering

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Who is Danny

Who is Danny