Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print. Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing
art nouveau geometric ornamental vintage pattern in beige, red, purple and brown colors; #2 of collection
Elegant Merry Christmas or Happy New Year 2018 seamless pattern with golden ornament on a red background. Vector illustration.
Seamless pattern with colorful mandala. Figure in the oriental style with traditional elements. Radial gradient shadow.
Seamless pattern with colorful mandala. Figure in the oriental style with traditional elements. Radial gradient shadow.
Decorative golden elements with red backdrop. Vintage seamless pattern for decoration, fabric or textile.
Vector seamless pattern of traditional ornamental background with golden circular mandala, stars and snowflakes elsments on a red backdrop.
abstract ethnic vintage seamless pattern tribal background

Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print. Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing

Contributor

Nazia Chowdhury

Nazia Chowdhury