Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print. Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing
Edit
nature wood as a background
Old Abstract Geometric Wallpaper, Modern Design
abstract geometric background, geometric shape pattern, kaleidoscopic mandala, Micro pattern kaleidoscope texture.
Abstract kaleidoscope background. Beautiful multicolor kaleidoscope texture. Unique and inimitable design. Geometrical symmetrical ornament.
Graphic art of background design
Geometric kaleidoscope multicolored seamless pattern. Abstract background. Beautiful multi color mandala texture. Unique kaleidoscope design. Illustration for design
Illustration with a kaleidoscope with a predominance of black and white shade.Creative abstract background. Raster illustration.

See more

690259270

See more

690259270

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2110745309

Item ID: 2110745309

Modern geometric floral design for textile, floor tiles, digital paper print. Persian carpet design with tribal texture. Traditional Turkish pattern for throw pillow, rug, carpet, and fabric printing

Formats

  • 2828 × 2828 pixels • 9.4 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nazia Chowdhury

Nazia Chowdhury