Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Modern concrete and wooden coworking office interior with empty white mock up frame, equipment, furniture and computer monitors. Design and workplace concept. 3D Rendering
Gray living room interior with two brown armchairs near a coffee table and a vertical poster. 3d rendering mock up
Contemporary red classroom interior with empty whiteboard, desks and chairs. Mock up, 3D Rendering. School concept
big blank white poster on light wall in modern conference room with glass table and big windows. 3D render
Blue living room interior with a dark wooden floor, two armchairs, and a large picture near a door. 3d rendering mock up
Blank white poster on concrete wall in spacious conference room with big windows. 3D render
Interior of dining room with white walls and curtain,cement floor, beige sofa ,table with chairs. 3D illustrator
Corner of open space office with gray and dark wooden walls, concrete floor, dark wooden table and big horizontal poster above shelves with folders. 3d rendering mock up

See more

1276582024

See more

1276582024

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131636867

Item ID: 2131636867

Modern concrete and wooden coworking office interior with empty white mock up frame, equipment, furniture and computer monitors. Design and workplace concept. 3D Rendering

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Who is Danny

Who is Danny