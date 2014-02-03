Images

Image
Modern concrete and wooden coworking office interior with empty white mock up banner, equipment, furniture and computer monitors. Design and workplace concept. 3D Rendering
Blank white poster on glass wall in modern open space office with grey furniture and yellow lights. Mockup. 3D rendering
Side view of modern grey office interior with rows of white computer desks and loft windows. International company concept 3d rendering copy space
modern large office interior Design 3d Rendering mock up
Modern office interior design concept. 3d rendering design
Front view of office with row of computers and conference room with rounded corner. Concept of modern architecture. 3d rendering. Mock up.
Modern white kitchen interior with purple bar chairs, minimalistic clean design
Hall of business center with manager office with white and wooden walls, tiled floor, white and wooden computer table and bookcases. 3d rendering

Item ID: 2131636865

Modern concrete and wooden coworking office interior with empty white mock up banner, equipment, furniture and computer monitors. Design and workplace concept. 3D Rendering

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Who is Danny

Who is Danny