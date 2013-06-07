Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Modern concrete and wooden coworking office or classroom interior with equipment, furniture and computer monitors. Design and workplace concept. 3D Rendering
modern office interior, 3d rendering business concept design
modern office interior, 3d rendering business concept design
Elegant office interior . Mixed media
Garden wall in office interior. Green wall in interior. Modern meeting room. Plants on wall. Meeting office
office, interior visualization, 3D illustration
Elegant office interior . Mixed media
3d rendering business meeting and green working room on office building

See more

1755554594

See more

1755554594

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131636855

Item ID: 2131636855

Modern concrete and wooden coworking office or classroom interior with equipment, furniture and computer monitors. Design and workplace concept. 3D Rendering

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Who is Danny

Who is Danny