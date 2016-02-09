Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Modern brush strokes painting. Soft color painted illustration of soothing composition for poster, wall art, banner, card, book cover or packaging. Watercolor abstract painting with pastel colors.
Formats
6200 × 4650 pixels • 20.7 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG