Image
Modern brush strokes painting. Soft color painted illustration of soothing composition for poster, wall art, banner, card, book cover or packaging. Watercolor abstract painting with pastel colors.
High quality detailed close up texture. Macro background in oil. Dry strokes of brush. Amazing beauty backdrop. Perfect pattern in vintage painting style.
Impression abstract texture art. Artistic bright bacground. Stock. Oil painting artwork. Modern style graphic wallpaper. Strokes of paint. Colorful pattern for design work.
Bright watercolor background. Joyful colors.
colorful abstract smooth modern design painted like texture background
Abstract colorful watercolor background for graphic design
Abstract colored paper. Colored paint stains isolated on white background.
Item ID: 2139143093

Formats

  • 4600 × 2878 pixels • 15.3 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 626 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 313 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

H

Hybrid_Graphics