Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Modern Art Drawing. Fashion Watercolor Print. Pastel Soft Pale Texture, Shibori. Watercolor Staining Seamless Pattern. Art Background For Textile, Surface, Fashion, Swimwear, Linen, Cloth.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134176623

Item ID: 2134176623

Modern Art Drawing. Fashion Watercolor Print. Pastel Soft Pale Texture, Shibori. Watercolor Staining Seamless Pattern. Art Background For Textile, Surface, Fashion, Swimwear, Linen, Cloth.

Formats

  • 2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

Alexandra Shargaeva