Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2096941825
Mockup of white female compression underwear, 3D rendering, isolated on background. Fashion sports suit template for yoga, running, workout, cropped t-shirt, leggings, no body. Clothing front view
O
By Oleg Romanko
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d renderingadvertisingbackgroundbeautifulblankcasualcloseupconceptcottoncrop topcropped t-shirtdesignfashionfemalefitness suitsfrontgym clothesisolatedleggingslong waistmockupmodelno bodypantsposingprintrashguardretailrunning setseamlesssports brastorestylishtemplatetextiletighttracksuittraining sportweartrendyviewwhitewomanworkout clothing
Categories: Sports/Recreation, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist