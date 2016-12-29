Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Mock up winner pink podium on wood background. Luxury background for branding and product presentation. Stand to show cosmetic products. Mock up scene geometry shape. 3d rendering
Formats
5000 × 2812 pixels • 16.7 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG