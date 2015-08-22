Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Minimalistic vertical composition on a white background of abstract textured figures, spots, dots in muted natural shades: gray, black, pink, beige. For postcards, websites, packaging design, nursery
Edit
Composition with spa stones on white background, top view
Photo of seashell isolated on blue background.
Scattered sea pebbles. Smooth gray and black stones isolated on white background. Top view
Spa stones, palm leaves, candle and zen like grey stones on white background. Flat lay, top view
stones on a light background
three comets approaching Earth. stipple effect. white background. vector illustration
seamless pattern with abstract bubbles of muted color on white background. vertical geometric shapes with spray texture.60s-70s simple retro print for packaging, covers, prinuts and textile

See more

1489643051

See more

1489643051

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134626339

Item ID: 2134626339

Minimalistic vertical composition on a white background of abstract textured figures, spots, dots in muted natural shades: gray, black, pink, beige. For postcards, websites, packaging design, nursery

Formats

  • 5656 × 7000 pixels • 18.9 × 23.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 808 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 404 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ira Rish

Ira Rish