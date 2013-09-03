Images

Image
Minimal ecru jute wavy stripe texture pattern. Two tone washed out beach decor background. Modern rustic brown sand color design. Seamless striped distress pattern for shabby chic coastal living.
1093160111

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129696792

Item ID: 2129696792

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nautical Moods

Nautical Moods