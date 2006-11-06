Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Minimal ecru jute plain horizontal stripe texture pattern. Two tone washed out beach decor background. Modern rustic brown sand color design. Seamless striped distress shabby chic pattern.
Formats
4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG